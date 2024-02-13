Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of CVS Health worth $188,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,918. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

