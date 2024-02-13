Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Costco Wholesale worth $518,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $719.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

