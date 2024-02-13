Rhumbline Advisers Has $228.91 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $228,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after buying an additional 596,625 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 4,052,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,808,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

