Rhumbline Advisers Has $230.64 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $230,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NEE traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 3,673,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.