Rhumbline Advisers Has $270.86 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,629,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 4,289,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,484,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

