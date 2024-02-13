Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 116,428 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Pfizer worth $345,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.1% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 63,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 13,175,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,816,617. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

