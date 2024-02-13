Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,755 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Salesforce worth $374,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 25.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 94.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $878,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $370,039,975 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $282.18. 1,925,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,466. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

