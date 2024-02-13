Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $213,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

ELV stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $509.36. 345,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $513.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

