Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $158.32 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $158.32 million and approximately $999,153.40 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

