Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,710,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 31,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 973,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,481. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

