Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $79.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

