Royal Bank of Canada Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,078.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,026.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $982.51 and a 200 day moving average of $955.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.