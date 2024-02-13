Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of CGX opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The stock has a market cap of C$498.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.50.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

