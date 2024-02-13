RS Crum Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

