Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 4.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.5% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 180,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

