Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 29.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

