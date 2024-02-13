Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Saia were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $560.40 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $571.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.63.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,887 shares of company stock worth $13,956,170. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

