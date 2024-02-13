Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Saia were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,303,000.
Shares of SAIA opened at $560.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.
In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,887 shares of company stock worth $13,956,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
