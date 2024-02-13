Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Saia were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,303,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $560.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,887 shares of company stock worth $13,956,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

