Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 1,262,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,283. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

