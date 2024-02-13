ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3,872.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

