SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 0.6 %

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 51,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,608. The company has a market cap of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 238.09% and a net margin of 53.14%. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

