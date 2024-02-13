Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of SHAK traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 384,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,946.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

