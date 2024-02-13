Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sharecare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

