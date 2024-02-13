Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Trimmed by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shell were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

