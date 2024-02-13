Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Shell worth $253,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 582.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Shell by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 886,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.