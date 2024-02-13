Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sherritt International from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.0872781 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

