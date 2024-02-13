Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $89.12

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.12, but opened at $77.80. Shopify shares last traded at $81.38, with a volume of 13,567,212 shares changing hands.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

Shopify Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $129,735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

