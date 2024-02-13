Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Increases By 52.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 0.9 %

Atour Lifestyle stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,287. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

