Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Increases By 52.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 0.9 %
Atour Lifestyle stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,287. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Read More
