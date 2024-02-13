Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 43.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

