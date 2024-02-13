Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 43.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE BBDO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
