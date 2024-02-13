Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Increases By 153.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BGT opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

