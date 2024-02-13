Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Increases By 96.7%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CION Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

CION stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.