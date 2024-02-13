Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Increases By 95.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 8,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,790. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

