Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases By 120.9%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

