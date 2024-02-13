Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Rises By 86.7%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

