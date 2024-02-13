Short Interest in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declines By 20.0%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. 173,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock worth $19,174,965. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

