Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Expands By 1,205.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 1,205.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PMF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
