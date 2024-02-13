Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Expands By 1,205.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 1,205.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PMF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

