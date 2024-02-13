Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Decreases By 18.8%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 339,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,072. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

