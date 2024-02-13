SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 60.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 135.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 50.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $699.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

