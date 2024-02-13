SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

TSE SRV.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.66 and a 1 year high of C$17.59. The stock has a market cap of C$136.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$1,566,234.40. 28.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

