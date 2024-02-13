Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 21,300 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 154,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.