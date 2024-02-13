Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

