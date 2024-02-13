Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.