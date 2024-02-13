SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWI

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.