Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SON opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

