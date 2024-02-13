SPACE ID Price Up 103.8% Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $268.16 million and approximately $48.88 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 103.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.59575298 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $51,920,949.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

