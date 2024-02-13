SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 1,618,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.