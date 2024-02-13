SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,916 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.70% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 41,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,278. The firm has a market cap of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

