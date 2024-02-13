SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 305,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

