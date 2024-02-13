SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

