SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 1,417,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

